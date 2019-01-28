The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

China-Canada-diplomacy

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Canadian envoy sacking shows 'political interference': Chinese media
Beijing, Jan 28, 2019 (AFP) - Chinese state-run media on Monday decried the sacking of Canada's ambassador to Beijing, who was fired after he suggested that it would be "great" for Ottawa to release a detained Huawei executive.
The former envoy, John McCallum, had raised eyebrows over a series of remarks regarding the case of Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou, whose arrest has sparked a diplomatic row between Beiji ...

 

