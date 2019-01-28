SPO-IND-LD INNINGS (RERUN) - Hardik shines on return, India restrict New Zealand to 243

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mount Maunganui, Jan 28 (PTI) Hardik Pandya seemed unfazed by the tribulations of the past few weeks and made a significant contribution to India's impressive bowling effort which shot New Zealand out for 243 in the third ODI here Monday.

Coming back into the side after the suspension on him for sexist remarks on a TV show was lifted, Pandya delivered figures of two for 45 in 10 overs and choked the run flow during the middle overs.

Skipper Virat Kohli's stand on the kind of balance that the Bar ...