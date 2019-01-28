The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-SOC--Panama-US Lineup, 0378

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Berhalter picks Long as captain over Bradley, gives 5 debuts<
Gregg Berhalter has Aaron Long as captain instead of Michael Bradley in 1st game as US coach<
Eds: Updates with game underway.<
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Gregg Berhalter picked Aaron Long as captain instead of Michael Bradley in his first game as U.S. coach and gave debuts to five players, the most first-time starters for the Americans in more than a quarter-century.
Defenders Nick Lima and Daniel Lovitz were part of a mostly ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 28th of January 2019 04:04:39 AM. All rights reserved.