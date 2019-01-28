BC-SOC--Panama-US Lineup, 0378

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Berhalter picks Long as captain over Bradley, gives 5 debuts<

Gregg Berhalter has Aaron Long as captain instead of Michael Bradley in 1st game as US coach<

Eds: Updates with game underway.<

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Gregg Berhalter picked Aaron Long as captain instead of Michael Bradley in his first game as U.S. coach and gave debuts to five players, the most first-time starters for the Americans in more than a quarter-century.

Defenders Nick Lima and Daniel Lovitz were part of a mostly ...