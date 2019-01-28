The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-SOC--Espanyol-Real Ma, 0412

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Benzema scores 2 as 10-man Madrid wins 4-2 at Espanyol<
Karim Benzema put in a brilliant performance and scored two goals in a 4-2 win for 10-man Real Madrid against Espanyol in the Spanish league on Sunday<
AP Photo JM113-0127192129, JM115-0127192129, JM111-0127192129<
Eds: Adds Benzema quote, goal stat in 3rd graf. With AP Photos.<
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Karim Benzema put in a brilliant performance and scored two goals in a 4-2 win for 10-man Real Madrid against Espanyol in the Sp ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 28th of January 2019 04:04:36 AM. All rights reserved.