Benzema scores 2 as 10-man Madrid wins 4-2 at Espanyol

Karim Benzema put in a brilliant performance and scored two goals in a 4-2 win for 10-man Real Madrid against Espanyol in the Spanish league on Sunday<

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) - Karim Benzema put in a brilliant performance and scored two goals in a 4-2 win for 10-man Real Madrid against Espanyol in the Sp ...