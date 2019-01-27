The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Pakistan says normalcy returns to former Taliban stronghold<
Pakistan's military says 95 percent tribal people displaced due to military operations against militants have returned to their homes to live a normal life in the North Waziristan region bordering Afghanistan, which once served as headquarters of Taliban<
MIRAN SHAH, Pakistan (AP) - Pakistan's military says 95 percent of the tribal people in North Waziristan displaced by military operations against militants have ...

 

