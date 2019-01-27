POL-SHIVRAJ LD OPPN - Oppn unity nothing but 'bina dulhe ki baraat': Shivraj Chouhan (Eds: Adds quotes)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Likening Opposition unity to "bina dulhe ki baraat" (a wedding procession without the groom), former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said rival parties don't have a leader to match Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Chouhan, who was recently appointed as the BJP's vice president, said Modi was a popular leader and the party would win the 2019 general elections under his leadership.

"Opposition unity is nothing but a 'bina dulhe ki barat, iska koi neta n ...