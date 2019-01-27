Brazil court freezes further $1.3 bln in Vale accounts over dam burst
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
BRASILIA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - A state court in Brazil on
Sunday blocked 5 billion reais ($1.33 billion) in Vale SA
assets to pay for damages from a tailings dam that
burst at an iron ore mine, according to a statement from the
state prosecutor's office in Minas Gerais.
Courts have now blocked a total of 11 billion reais in
Vale's accounts against damages from the ruptured dam in the
town of Brumadinho in Minas Gerais, which unleashed a torrent of
mud. The conf ...
