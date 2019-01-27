The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

AS-BILL-AKHIL - We should quit India if Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed: Akhil Gogoi

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Guwahati, Jan 27 (PTI) Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi Sunday said if proper respect is not shown to the Assamese people and the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed, then "we must have the courage to tell the government that we may consider not staying with India".
Addressing a protest rally against the proposed legislation at Panitola in Assam's Tinsukia district, Gogoi said, "If the government gives us the respect we deserve, we are with the nation but if the sentiments of the ind ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 27th of January 2019 07:52:40 PM.