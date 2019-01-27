AS-BILL-AKHIL - We should quit India if Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed: Akhil Gogoi

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Guwahati, Jan 27 (PTI) Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi Sunday said if proper respect is not shown to the Assamese people and the Citizenship Amendment Bill is passed, then "we must have the courage to tell the government that we may consider not staying with India".

Addressing a protest rally against the proposed legislation at Panitola in Assam's Tinsukia district, Gogoi said, "If the government gives us the respect we deserve, we are with the nation but if the sentiments of the ind ...