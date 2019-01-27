The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

GJ-WOMEN-CHANDRACHUD - Men have a key role in the fight for gender equality: SC judge

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Gandhinagar, Jan 27 (PTI) Men have a key role to play in the fight for gender equality, Supreme Court Judge D Y Chandrachud Sunday said as he called for the need to de-construct the stereotype of gender roles.
Justice Chandrachud, who was part of the five-judge bench that allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, said violence and discrimination faced by females were compounded by people's "insensitivity to women's rights and issues".
He was addressing graduating studen ...

 

