China's Xu stuns Rojas to win featherweight battle

Los Angeles, Jan 27, 2019 (AFP) - Chinese boxer Xu Can registered a stunning upset of Jesus Rojas with a 12-round unanimous decision victory in a featherweight title fight on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Xu went on the offensive landing solid combinations and forcing Rojas to go into a defensive shell for several rounds.

The three judges scored it 118-110, 117-111, and 116-112.

Xu earned the lesser version of the WBA's two featherweight ...