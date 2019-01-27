The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Box-USA-CHN-Xu-featherweight

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

China's Xu stuns Rojas to win featherweight battle
Los Angeles, Jan 27, 2019 (AFP) - Chinese boxer Xu Can registered a stunning upset of Jesus Rojas with a 12-round unanimous decision victory in a featherweight title fight on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Xu went on the offensive landing solid combinations and forcing Rojas to go into a defensive shell for several rounds.
The three judges scored it 118-110, 117-111, and 116-112.
Xu earned the lesser version of the WBA's two featherweight ...

 

