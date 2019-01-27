HEALTH-DRUG-PROPOSAL - Govt's new proposal: Manufacturer to pay penalty for entire batch if single drug found substandard

New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Even if a single drug in a batch is found substandard the manufacturer may have to pay a penalty equal to the MRP of the entire batch shipped, according to a new government proposal.

There are usually 10,00 to one lakh units in a batch, but the number of drugs - which can be in the form of tablets or liquid - in a batch vary depending on the size of the shipment, a Health Ministry official said.

According to the new provision, the manufacturer will be liable to pay an amo ...