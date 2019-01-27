BC-BKN--Hawks-Trail Blaz, 0573

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

McCollum has triple-double, Trail Blazers beat Hawks 120-111<

CJ McCollum had 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double, leading the Portland Trail Blazers to a 120-111 win over the Atlanta Hawks<

AP Photo ORSD113-0126192138, ORSD114-0126192209, ORSD106-0126192026, ORSD105-0126192024, ORSD109-0126192034, ORSD103-0126192015, ORSD104-0126192017, ORSD102-0126192010, ORSD101-0126192010<

Eds: APNewsNow. Trail Blazers 120, Hawks 111. With AP Photos.<

By ERIK ...