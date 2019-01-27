Britain-royals-accident-Philip

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

UK's Prince Philip apologises to woman injured in car crash: report

London, Jan 27, 2019 (AFP) - Britain's Prince Philip has said he is "deeply sorry" about the injury suffered by a woman in a car crash he was involved in over a week ago, according to a report in the Sunday Mirror.

The newspaper published a copy of a letter written by the 97-year-old royal to Emma Fairweather, who broke her wrist when the Kia she was in collided with the prince's Land Rover.

"I would like you to know how v ...