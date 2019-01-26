Fire damages vital wheat silos in Yemen's Hodeidah - UN

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

DUBAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Wheat silos in Yemen's port city

of Hodeidah have been damaged by a fire caused by suspected

mortar shelling, threatening food supplies for millions of

hungry people, the United Nations said.

The blaze damaged two silos at the Red Sea Mills grains

facility, which holds 51,000 tonnes of World Food Programme

(WFP) wheat -- enough to feed 3.7 million people for a month in

the war-torn country.

"WFP urgently needs to get access ... so we ...