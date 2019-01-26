Fbl-GER-Bundesliga-Dortmund-Bayern

We're playing VfB not BVB! OK?, snaps under-pressure Bayern boss Kovac

Berlin, Jan 26, 2019 (AFP) - Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac is feeling the heat in the Bundesliga title race as the defending champions look to close the nine-point gap behind Borussia Dortmund on Sunday.

Dortmund trounced Hanover 5-1 on Saturday as Bayern dropped to third in the table on points difference after Borussia Moenchengladbach leap-frogged them into second with a 2-0 win over Augsburg.

Bayern host relegation- ...