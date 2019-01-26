Sudan-unrest-demonstrations-Egypt-diplomacy lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Sudan's Bashir to visit Egypt as protesters call for more demos

Khartoum, Jan 26, 2019 (AFP) - Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir will travel to Cairo for talks with his Egyptian counterpart, state media reported Saturday, as protesters called for more nationwide demonstrations against his government.

Bashir's visit to Cairo on Sunday will be his second trip abroad since deadly protests erupted at home on December 19.

On Wednesday, h ...