The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Sudan-unrest-demonstrations-Egypt-diplomacy lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Sudan's Bashir to visit Egypt as protesters call for more demos
ATTENTION - ADDS background on Egypt-Sudan ties ///
Khartoum, Jan 26, 2019 (AFP) - Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir will travel to Cairo for talks with his Egyptian counterpart, state media reported Saturday, as protesters called for more nationwide demonstrations against his government.
Bashir's visit to Cairo on Sunday will be his second trip abroad since deadly protests erupted at home on December 19.
On Wednesday, h ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 26th of January 2019 09:45:47 PM. All rights reserved.