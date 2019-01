BC-EU--Kosovo-Avalanche , 0117

Kosovo PM reports vice minister killed by ski area avalanche<

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) - Kosovo's prime minister says an avalanche has killed a senior Cabinet official while he was skiing in a southern resort.

Ramush Haradinaj wrote Saturday on Facebook that Deputy Minister of Diaspora Arian Daci was killed and Daci's friend was injured at the Brezovi ...