Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Remains of Guatemalan boy who died in US custody arrive home

Guatemala City, Jan 26, 2019 (AFP) - The remains of eight-year-old Felipe Gomez, the second Guatemalan child to die last month in the custody of the US Border Patrol, have arrived back home for burial, officials said on Saturday.

The Guatemalan foreign ministry confirmed that the coffin carrying the boy landed at La Aurora International Airport, south of Guatemala City, on Friday.

Officials received the small wh ...