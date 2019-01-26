BC-ML--Israel-Palestinia, 0136
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Palestinians: 1 killed in West Bank clashes with settlers<
Palestinian Health Ministry says a man has been killed in clashes with Israeli troops and settlers in the West Bank<
RAMALLAH, West Bank (AP) - The Palestinian Health Ministry says a man has been killed in clashes with Israeli troops and settlers in the West Bank.
Hamdi Naasan, 38, was killed Saturday and si ...
