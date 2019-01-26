Fbl-ENG

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Leeds' promotion push back on track with Rotherham win

London, Jan 26, 2019 (AFP) - Mateusz Klich bagged a second-half double as Leeds came from behind to beat Rotherham 2-1 and extend their lead at the top of the Championship to three points.

Amid the furore caused by Marcelo Bielsa's revelation he had spied on each of his Championship opponents training sessions this season, Leeds' promotion push had stumbled of late with three defeats in their previous four outings.

Another bad day seem ...