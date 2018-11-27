DRCongo-unrest-rape-warcrimes-trial

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

DR Congo ex-militia chief goes on trial for mass rape

Goma, DR Congo, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - A former milita leader accused of mass rape and crimes against humanity in the Democratic Republic of Congo went on trial Tuesday at a military court in the eastern city of Goma.

Ntabo Ntaberi Sheka and his militiamen are accused of raping more than 300 women in the towns of Luvungi, Tweno and Kembe in the Walikale tin-producing region in 2010.

The 42-year-old, who founded the Nduma Defence of Congo ...