Sport-William Hill sports book award shared for first time

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The William Hill Sports Book of the Year Award has been shared for the first time as the story of an 11-year-old's remarkable swim across the English Channel and a biography of Northern Irish boxer Eamonn Magee divided the spoils on Tuesday.

A Boy in the Water tells how author Tom Gregory became the youngest person to swim the Channel in 1988, billed as an uplifting read and a reminder of a different era - the minimum age to attempt the feat now being ...