CLIMATE-WARMING - Global warming outpaces efforts to slow it: UN

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Paris, Nov 27 (AFP) Humanity is falling further behind in the race against climate change, with the gap between greenhouse gas emissions and levels needed to achieve the Paris climate treaty temperature goals continuing to widen, the UN said Tuesday.
With only a single degree Celsius of warming so far, the world has seen a crescendo of deadly wildfires, heatwaves and hurricanes.
On current trends, temperatures are on track to rise roughly 4C by the century's end, a scenario that would tear at th ...

 

