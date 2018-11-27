UN-Ukraine-Russia-conflict

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

UN chief urges 'maximum restraint' from Russia, Ukraine

United Nations, United States, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - Ukraine and Russia must exercise "maximum restraint," UN chief Antonio Guterres said Tuesday, appealing for a quick reduction in tensions after a naval confrontation sparked the most dangerous crisis in years between the neighbors.

His call came as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Ukraine against any "reckless acts" after Kiev declared martial law in response to Moscow's seizure of ...