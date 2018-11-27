Spain-China-diplomacy-trade

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Spain rejects China's Silk Road plan

Madrid, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - Spain will not sign on to China's ambitious "One Belt, One Road" initiative that seeks to better link Asia and Europe, a senior government official said Tuesday ahead of a visit by President Xi Jinping.

The multi-billion-dollar initiative, unveiled by Xi in 2013, aims to link the continents through a network of ports, railways, roads and industrial parks.

Beijing plans to develop the network through 65 countries representing ...