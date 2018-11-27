Motor racing-Stroll tests for Force India F1 team in Abu Dhabi

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

ABU DHABI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Canadian Lance Stroll turned out in Force India overalls for the first time at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix circuit on Tuesday as Formula One teams returned to the track with new faces for a post-season tyre test.

Force India are the only team yet to confirm their 2019 driver lineup, although it is no secret that Mexican Sergio Perez will be joined by Stroll, whose billionaire father Lawrence took control of the team in August.

An announcement is expected later in the w ...