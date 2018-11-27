ELE-TL-KTR ANTI-INCUMBENCY - KCR will eclipse anti-incumbency sentiment against any TRS leader: KTR By Laxmi Devi (Eds: deleti

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI) As TRS tries to retain power in Telangana, interim chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's son, K T Rama Rao, has said the anti-incumbency sentiment against some leaders will not affect the party's prospects in assembly poll as it will be "eclipsed" by the image of his father.

Asserting that people will cast "decisive votes" as they are aware of the TRS government's development work, Rao said the party is banking on his father and his vision to come to power again with a thumping ...