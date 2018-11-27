BC-LT--Mexico-US Trade, 0117

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Future Mexican minister: Trade deal could be signed at G20<

Eds: APNewsNow.<

MEXICO CITY (AP) - The man tapped to head Mexico's finance ministry after Dec. 1 says officials are expected to sign a revamped trade agreement with the United States and Canada at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina this week.

Carlos Urzua said late Monday that "all possibilities" point to a signing in Argentina.

He said the pact would then have to be ratified by the legislatures in all three countries.

