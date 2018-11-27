UPDATE 2-Macron won't cede to "thugs" as he confronts diesel tax anger
By Richard Lough
PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on
Tuesday he understood the anger felt by voters outside France's
big cities over the squeeze that fuel prices have put on
households, but insisted he would not be bounced into changing
policy by "thugs".
For over a week, "yellow vest" protesters have blocked roads
across France and impeded access to some fuel depots, shoppin ...
