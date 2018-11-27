UPDATE 2-Macron won't cede to "thugs" as he confronts diesel tax anger

By Richard Lough

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron said on

Tuesday he understood the anger felt by voters outside France's

big cities over the squeeze that fuel prices have put on

households, but insisted he would not be bounced into changing

policy by "thugs".

For over a week, "yellow vest" protesters have blocked roads

across France and impeded access to some fuel depots, shoppin ...