Ukraine-Russia-conflict-court lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Crimea court orders 3 Ukrainian sailors held for 2 mths
Simferopol, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - A court in Russian-annexed Crimea on Tuesday ordered three Ukrainian sailors to be held in custody for two months after a weekend confrontation at sea with Russian border guards.
"For now, the court has ordered three people held until January 25" on accusations of crossing into Russian territory illegally, Crimea's rights ombudswoman Lyudmila Lubina told AFP at the court.
Several others of the more tha ...

 

Tuesday 27th of November 2018 06:41:31 PM