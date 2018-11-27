MZ-KUKI-CM - Tribal group supports Cong CM of Mizoram

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Guwahati, Nov 27 (PTI) A tribal organisation has appealed to Mizoram's powerful Presbyterian Church to support Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla in the Assembly election, describing him as a "prominent Christian leader" in the country.

The Kuki Organisation for Human Rights Trust (KOHRT) -- a Manipur-based organisation of the Kuki tribe -- has alleged that the current political climate was promoting religious intolerance and affecting the Christians.

In his letter to Rev. Lalrinnunga, the moderator o ...