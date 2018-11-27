The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

AS-TRUMP GIRL - Girl takes on Trump for global warming tweet

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Guwahati, Nov 27 (PTI) A teenaged girl from Assam has taken on US President Donald Trump for his tweet mocking the phenomenon of global warming.
On the mercury dropping to -2 degree celsius on November 21 in Washington, Trump had tweeted "Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS Whatever happened to Global Warming?"
To it the 18-year old girl, identified as Astha Sarmah from Jorhat in Assam commented "I am 54 years younger than you.
"I just finished high school with averag ...

 

