The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-US--MeToo-Disobedienc, 0138

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

MIT and LinkedIn co-founder award MeToo leaders<
Eds: APNewsNow.<
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Three women influential in the #MeToo movement are getting an MIT award that rewards disobedience for the good of society.
The MIT Media Lab Disobedience award carries a $250,000 cash prize funded by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.
This year's prize will be shared by Tarana Burke, BethAnn McLaughlin and Sherry Marts. Burke is an activist who coined the phrase "Me Too" more than a decade before ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Tuesday 27th of November 2018 06:41:41 PM. All rights reserved.