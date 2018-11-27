BC-US--MeToo-Disobedienc, 0138

MIT and LinkedIn co-founder award MeToo leaders<

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) - Three women influential in the #MeToo movement are getting an MIT award that rewards disobedience for the good of society.

The MIT Media Lab Disobedience award carries a $250,000 cash prize funded by LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman.

This year's prize will be shared by Tarana Burke, BethAnn McLaughlin and Sherry Marts. Burke is an activist who coined the phrase "Me Too" more than a decade before ...