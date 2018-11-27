US-politics-investigation-Russia-Mueller

Trump intensifies attacks on head of Russia probe

Washington, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - US President Donald Trump intensified his attacks Tuesday on the special counsel probing possible collusion between Russia and his 2016 electoral campaign, after prosecutors said his former campaign chairman lied to investigators.

Trump's ongoing attacks against the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller have become more virulent this month, after the president installed a new actin ...