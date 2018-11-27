Borussia Dortmund bus bomber gets 14 years behind bars

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

DORTMUND, Germany, Nov 27 (Reuters) - A German court sentenced a German-Russian man to 14 years in prison on Tuesday for detonating a bomb on the Borussia Dortmund (BVB) soccer team bus in 2017 as part of a money-making scheme which injured one of the club's players.

The defendant, identified as Sergei W., admitted to staging the roadside attack in April 2017 but said he wanted to make money rather than harm or kill anyone.

He had been charged with 28 counts of attempted murder, inflicting griev ...