UPDATE 1-Ethiopia PM meets opposition parties, promises fair elections
(Adds news on census commission)
ADDIS ABABA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's prime minister
met members of 81 opposition parties on Tuesday to discuss ways
of reforming the electoral system, his office said, as he
pressed on with promises to open up a political arena dominated
by his coalition.
Abiy Ahmed has turned national politics on its head since
coming to power in April by welcoming back exiled opposition and
separatist groups, releasing prisoners and app ...
