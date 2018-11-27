UPDATE 1-Ethiopia PM meets opposition parties, promises fair elections

ADDIS ABABA, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's prime minister

met members of 81 opposition parties on Tuesday to discuss ways

of reforming the electoral system, his office said, as he

pressed on with promises to open up a political arena dominated

by his coalition.

Abiy Ahmed has turned national politics on its head since

coming to power in April by welcoming back exiled opposition and

separatist groups, releasing prisoners and app ...