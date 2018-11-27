AZIZ-DEATH - Playback singer Mohammed Aziz passes away

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Singer Mohammed Aziz, who did playback for artistes such as Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda and Rishi Kapoor, passed away Tuesday. He was 64.

"He was brought dead to the hospital at 3.17 pm. The body has left from Nanavati hospital for post-mortem," hospital officials told PTI.

The cause of death will be known after post-mortem, the hospital sources said. However, media reports claimed that he died of cardiac arrest.

Aziz, who has over 20,000 songs to his credit, has sung i ...