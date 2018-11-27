BC-CAR--Schumacher-F2, 0142

Mick Schumacher, 19, stepping up to F2 after winning F3

BERLIN (AP) - After winning the European Formula 3 championship, Mick Schumacher is making the step up to Formula 2 with the Prema Racing team.

The 19-year-old Schumacher, the son of seven-time F1 champion Michael Schumacher, claimed eight wins, seven pole positions, and 14 podium finishes as he won the overall F3 title in October.

Prema Racing said on Tuesday his move to F2 "represented the next natural step."

Schumacher, who ...