NEW YORK (AP) - Brooklyn federal prosecutors are seeking sanctions against defense lawyers for Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (wah-KEEN' el CHAH'-poh gooz-MAHN') based on allegations that unauthorized communication occurred between the Mexican drug lord and his wife.
The request was made early Tuesday in a heavily redacted court filing.
A member of Guzman's defense team did not immediately respond to a ...
