Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Niger suspends activity of British charity over abortions

Niamey, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - Niger has ordered the closure of two centres run by British charity Marie Stopes International on grounds it was illegally performing abortions, the health minister told AFP on Tuesday.

"We have decided to close this charity on grounds of a 2006 law which bans abortions," said Health Minister Idi Illiassou.

"Our inquiries have shown that this non-governmental organisation is enabling the voluntary interr ...