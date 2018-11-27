The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Niger-health-abortion-charity

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Niger suspends activity of British charity over abortions
Niamey, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - Niger has ordered the closure of two centres run by British charity Marie Stopes International on grounds it was illegally performing abortions, the health minister told AFP on Tuesday.
"We have decided to close this charity on grounds of a 2006 law which bans abortions," said Health Minister Idi Illiassou.
"Our inquiries have shown that this non-governmental organisation is enabling the voluntary interr ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Tuesday 27th of November 2018 06:42:04 PM. All rights reserved.