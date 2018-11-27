Lebanon-Britain-media-death

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

British radio presenter found dead in Lebanon

Beirut, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - A British radio presenter who hosted one of Lebanon's most popular entertainment shows was found dead in his home on Tuesday, the national news agency and his employer said.

Gavin Ford's lifeless body was discovered at his home in Beit Meri, a town east of Beirut where his employer Radio One is also based.

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear Gavin Ford, a member of our team for many joyful years, ...