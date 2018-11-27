EU trade chief urges U.S. to join talks on WTO reform

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The European Union called on

Washington on Tuesday to start talking over ways of reforming

the World Trade Organization to prevent a paralysis of the

international body.

The EU published proposals on Monday for reform of dispute

settlement at the WTO that it has agreed with China, India and

other countries, hoping to overcome U.S. objections voiced by

President Donald Trump that have thrown the WTO into crisis. ...