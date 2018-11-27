EU trade chief urges U.S. to join talks on WTO reform
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Philip Blenkinsop
BRUSSELS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The European Union called on
Washington on Tuesday to start talking over ways of reforming
the World Trade Organization to prevent a paralysis of the
international body.
The EU published proposals on Monday for reform of dispute
settlement at the WTO that it has agreed with China, India and
other countries, hoping to overcome U.S. objections voiced by
President Donald Trump that have thrown the WTO into crisis. ...
Subscribe