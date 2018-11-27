BANGLA-COURT-ZIA - Bangladeshi court bars Khaleda Zia from contesting next month's polls By Anisur Rahman

Dhaka, Nov 27 (PTI) Khaleda Zia, the jailed former Bangladesh prime minister, Tuesday was barred from contesting next month's general elections by a top court, which ruled that a person imprisoned for over two years cannot participate in polls.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam said the BNP chairperson, who is convicted in two graft cases, cannot contest the upcoming 11th general election on December 30.

The 73-year-old ex-premier is now serving jail terms in two graft cases involving charities nam ...