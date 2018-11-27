SC-SEALING-DELHI - Steps being taken to rejuvenate 201 water bodies: Delhi govt tells SC

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The Delhi government Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that it has taken steps to rejuvenate 201 water bodies in the national capital, and earmarked such pilot projects in two areas.

Its submission followed a report, filed earlier by the court-mandated monitoring committee on sealing of unauthorised constructions in Delhi, which had said that several water bodies in the national capital had dried up and were being encroached upon.

The government told a bench of Justices ...