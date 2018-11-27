DEF-SITHARAMAN-DRDO - Introspect, be more nimble towards innovation: Sitharaman to DRDO

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday nudged the DRDO, the in-house R&D branch of the Defence Ministry, to "introspect" and be more "nimble" towards innovation.

The Defence Research Development Organisation has to play an active role in R&D, the minister said at the launch of Mission Raksha Gyan Shakti, a Defence Ministry programme focussed on enhancing Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) culture.

"The DRDO should, in a way, introspect to make themselves more nimb ...