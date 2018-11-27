1st LD Writethru: Bangladeshi court ruling bars ex-PM Khaleda from elections

DHAKA, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- A High Court division bench in Bangladesh on Tuesday said a convict jailed to more than two years cannot contest the election.

The High Court division bench of Justice Mohammad Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice KM Hafizul Alam passed the order, rejecting an appeal seeking a stay order on the imprisonment of ex-Prime Minister Minister Khaleda Zia's five opposition (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) BNP leaders.

Attorney General Mahbubey Alam told journalists ...