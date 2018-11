Markets-Europe-open

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

European stock markets steady at open

London, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - European stock markets steadied at the start of trading on Tuesday, with London's benchmark FTSE 100 index up fractionally to 7,038.62 percent.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index gained 0.2 percent to 11,380.79 points and the Paris CAC 40 dipped almost 0.1 percent to 4,992.53.

burs-bcp/wai

AFP

...