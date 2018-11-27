Japan-US-Okinawa-diplomacy-politics

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Okinawa to hold US base referendum on February 24

Tokyo, Nov 27, 2018 (AFP) - The governor of Okinawa in southern Japan said Tuesday the region will hold a referendum on February 24 over an unpopular project to move a US airbase.

The symbolic, non-binding vote may draw renewed attention to the plight of Okinawans, who have fought against the Japanese-US joint plan to close the US Marines' Futenma Air Station in an urban area and move it to a sparsely populated part of the island region.

It ...