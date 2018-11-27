BC-AS--South Korea-Abusi, 0881

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

South Korea apologizes over vagrants' detention, forced work<

AP Photo LJM101-1127181526<

Eds: Adds details, background and byline. With AP Photos.<

By KIM TONG-HYUNG<

Associated Press<

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea's top public prosecutor on Tuesday apologized over what he described as a botched investigation into the enslavement and mistreatment of thousands of people at a vagrants' facility in the 1970s and 1980s nearly three decades after its owner was acquitted of ...