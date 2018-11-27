BC-AS--South Korea-Abusi, 0881
South Korea apologizes over vagrants' detention, forced work
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - South Korea's top public prosecutor on Tuesday apologized over what he described as a botched investigation into the enslavement and mistreatment of thousands of people at a vagrants' facility in the 1970s and 1980s nearly three decades after its owner was acquitted of ...
