Breeding center welcomes 98 Siberian tiger cubs this year

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

HARBIN, Nov. 27 (Xinhua) -- Ninety-eight Siberian cubs have been born this year at a breeding center in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the center said Tuesday.

The newborns have brought the total number of Siberian tigers to more than 1,000 at the China Hengdaohezi Feline Breeding Center, the world's largest breeding base for the endangered species.

The center has set up two forest parks for the Siberian tigers, in the provincial capital of Harbin and the city of Mudanjiang respectivel ...